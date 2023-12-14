Makar notched an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

Makar briefly left the game in the first period but was able to return and finish the contest, albeit with just 17:21 of ice time. He battled a lower-body injury earlier in the month and may still be somewhat bothered by it. On the positive side, he's got three points over his last two games to get to 37 points (eight goals, 29 helpers) through 27 outings this season. The superstar defenseman has added 71 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating in his usual top-pairing role.