Makar posted a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.

Makar's shot attempt on a late power play in the third period was tipped in by Nazem Kadri for the Avalanche's third goal. The 22-year-old Makar is still without a goal through eight games, but he has nine assists (six on the power play), a plus-4 rating and 15 shots on net.