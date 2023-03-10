Makar logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Makar has recorded six points over his last three games, but this was his first power-play point since Jan. 16. He's dealt with two concussions and an upper-body injury over that span, but it appears he's fully healthy now. For the season, the defenseman has 51 points (22 on the power play), 152 shots on net, 69 blocked shots, 60 hits and a plus-8 rating through 50 contests.