Makar scored a goal on four shots, dished two assists and added two PIM in Monday's 5-3 win over the Predators in Game 4.

This was Makar's third three-point effort in the four-game sweep to eliminate the Predators. The 23-year-old defenseman leads the playoffs with 10 points (three goals, seven assists), though his time atop the scoring leaderboard may not last long with the Avalanche likely for a week-long layoff before their next game. Makar has added 20 shots on net, nine blocked shots and a plus-4 rating while continuing to elevate his play when it counts the most.