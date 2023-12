Makar (lower body) will return to the lineup versus Winnipeg on Thursday, according to Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950.

Makar missed Tuesday's game versus Anaheim. The 25-year-old superstar has seven goals and 34 points in just 23 games, trailing only Quinn Hughes of the Canucks, who has two more points in three extra games. Makar has been a stud on the power play, finding the back of the net on three occasions while adding 10 assists.