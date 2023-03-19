Makar did not play over the final 11:43 of the third period in Saturday's 5-1 win over Detroit, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Makar played just four shifts (2:38) in the third period. The Avalanche were well in control of the game, up 5-1, so this could have been coach Jared Bednar giving a break to Makar, who averages 26:36 TOI/game. After he appeared to be in pain following an on-ice sequence, Makar retreated to the bench and remained there. Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports Makar was in the post-game room like normal and was told the defenseman is fine.