Makar scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blues.

Makar picked off a clearing attempt in the final minute of the third period and flung a shot past Blues goalie Ville Husso for the win. The 22-year-old Makar is up to four goals, 24 points, 58 shots on net and a plus-16 rating in 25 contests this season. He's playing well at both ends of the ice, and the high-scoring pace makes him an excellent option in fantasy.