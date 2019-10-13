Makar registered two assists (one on the power play) in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Makar had the primary helper on each of the Avalanche's first two goals in the contest. The 20-year-old defenseman has five assists over a four-game point streak to start the year, with all but one coming on the man advantage. He's added six blocked shots and could be worth a look for fantasy owners in need depth on defense.