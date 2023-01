Makar recorded an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks.

Makar missed four games with an upper-body injury, but he faced no limitations with 26:12 of ice time in the loss. The defenseman helped out on a Mikko Rantanen tally early in the first period. Makar is up to 13 goals, 31 helpers, 138 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 54 hits and a plus-5 rating through 43 contests overall. He's earned 10 points through eight outings in January.