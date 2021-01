Makar registered three power-play assists in Friday's 8-0 win over the Blues.

Makar assisted on three consecutive goals, lending a hang to Mikko Rantanen, Nazem Kadri and Nathan MacKinnon. The 22-year-old Makar added three shots on goal, three hits and two PIM, providing a well-rounded stat line for fantasy purposes. The reigning Calder Trophy winner, Makar's role on the first power-play unit will likely lead to ample offense in his second season.