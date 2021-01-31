Makar notched an assist, five shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Makar had the secondary assist on Logan O'Connor's first-period tally. Erik Johnson (upper body) left Saturday's contest early, forcing Makar to play a season-high 25:27 to help cover the former's absence. The 22-yea-rold Makar has five assists in his last three contests and 10 helpers through nine games overall. He's locked in on the top pairing and should have no trouble producing big numbers on the scoresheet.