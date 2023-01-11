Makar notched an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.

Makar helped out on Andrew Cogliano's first-period tally. During a three-game point streak -- Makar's longest since another three-gamer from Nov. 19-23 -- he has a goal and three helpers. The 24-year-old superstar is up to 38 points, 125 shots on net, 53 hits, 53 blocks, 26 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 39 outings this season as one of the best blueliners in the league.