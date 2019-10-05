Makar recorded an assist and one hit while playing 22:23 in his NHL regular-season debut during Colorado's 5-3 victory against the Flames on Thursday.

The 20-year-old dazzled during the 2019 postseason, recording a goal and six points, but this was actually Makar's first action during the regular season. Big things are expected from him because of that strong postseason performance, but owners should keep in mind that the 20-year-old will likely experience extreme highs and lows during his first full 82-game slate. But he is off to a strong start.