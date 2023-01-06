Makar logged a power-play assist, two blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.

Makar set up Mikko Rantanen's first-period marker. While his game-to-game consistency has faded a bit lately, Makar has three goals and seven helpers over his last 10 contests. The 24-year-old defenseman is up 35 points (19 on the power play), 119 shots on net, 51 hits, 51 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 37 contests. His efforts so far this year have earned him a trip to the All-Star Game.