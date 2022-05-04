Makar scored a goal on two shots, logged two assists, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Predators in Game 1.

Makar helped out on the first two goals on the game, including Nathan MacKinnon's opening tally on the power play. The 23-year-old Makar added a goal of his own on a highlight-reel play at 12:15 of the first period. The defenseman is coming off a career year of 28 tallies, 86 points, 240 shots on net and a plus-48 rating in 77 contests. With the Avalanche poised for a deep playoff run, he's likely to be a reliable option in most fantasy contests.