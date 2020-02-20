Makar picked up a pair of assists and fired three shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Makar has continued his excellence into February, with a goal and seven assists through 10 games this month. The rookie blueliner has 12 goals, 45 points, 109 shots and a plus-9 rating in 51 outings. He should top 50 points by the end of the year, with a somewhat decent chance at 60.