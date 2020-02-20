Avalanche's Cale Makar: Posts two helpers in win
Makar picked up a pair of assists and fired three shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.
Makar has continued his excellence into February, with a goal and seven assists through 10 games this month. The rookie blueliner has 12 goals, 45 points, 109 shots and a plus-9 rating in 51 outings. He should top 50 points by the end of the year, with a somewhat decent chance at 60.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.