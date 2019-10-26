Makar scored his first career goal in Friday's 6-1 win over the Golden Knights.

The 20-year-old blueliner is off to a tremendous start, scoring at least one point in eight of 10 games so far, and Makar has nine points in total. With a regular spot on the Avs' top power-play unit in hand, the rookie is positioning himself as an early Calder Trophy favorite.

