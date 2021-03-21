Makar scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 6-0 victory over the Wild.

In his second game back in action after recovering from an upper-body injury, Makar lit the lamp only 4:13 into the first period, sending the Avs off and running on another rout. The second-year blueliner has been his usual dangerous self when healthy, piling up two goals and 16 points through 17 contests with exactly half his production (one goal, seven helpers) coming on the power play.