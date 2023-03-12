Makar scored the game-winning goal in overtime in a 3-2 victory over the Coyotes on Saturday.

The goal was a beauty. Makar cut through the middle of the ice, toe-dragged between two Coyotes' players and then backhanded the puck by Connor Ingram's outstretched right pad. Makar is on a four-game, seven-point scoring streak (two goals, five assists).