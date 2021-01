Makar recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Makar got the puck to Gabriel Landeskog in overtime, and the latter buried a second-chance rebound to secure the win. For Makar, it's his fifth assist in as many games this year, and the first to come at even strength. The 22-year-old blueliner has added nine shots, five hits and five blocked shots while skating on the first pairing.