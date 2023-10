Makar recorded a pair of power-play assists, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Makar helped out on second-period goals by Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen. This was Makar's second multi-point effort of the season. The defenseman has two goals, four assists, three power-play points, 15 shots on net, 11 blocks and a plus-6 rating through five appearances while serving as the Avalanche's top blueliner.