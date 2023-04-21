Makar logged an assist, four shots on goal, six hits, three blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Kraken in Game 2.

Makar had a shot tipped in by Artturi Lehkonen for the Avalanche's first goal. Prior to Thursday, Makar had gone three games without a point, and he missed seven contests in that span with a lower-body injury. He's still eating big minutes in the playoffs, and Makar will likely dictate the tempo from the back end as the Avalanche look to pull ahead in the series with Game 3 on Saturday.