Makar notched two assists and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blues.
Makar entered Wednesday questionable with an undisclosed injury, but he led the Avalanche with 25:22 of ice time. The 25-year-old blueliner got back on the scoresheet after a two-game drought with his fourth multi-point effort of the campaign. Makar has three goals, eight helpers, 19 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through nine outings.
