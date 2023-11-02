Makar notched two assists and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Makar entered Wednesday questionable with an undisclosed injury, but he led the Avalanche with 25:22 of ice time. The 25-year-old blueliner got back on the scoresheet after a two-game drought with his fourth multi-point effort of the campaign. Makar has three goals, eight helpers, 19 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through nine outings.