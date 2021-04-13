Makar registered two assists, including one on the power play, in Monday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Makar helped out on second-period tallies by Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, which stretched the Avalanche's lead to 3-0. The 22-year-old Makar has a goal and seven assists through seven games in April. The Alberta native is up to 30 points (14 on the power play), 66 shots on net and a plus-18 rating in 30 contests overall.