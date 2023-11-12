Makar managed an assist, five shots on goal, three blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 8-2 loss to the Blues.

Makar has racked up seven assists over five contests in November. The defenseman is up to three goals, 13 helpers, 32 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 13 outings overall. Three of the four times he's been held off the scoresheet this season have come when the Avalanche have been shut out.