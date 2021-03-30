Makar picked up three assists and four shots with a plus-4 rating in Monday's 5-2 win over Anaheim.

Makar turned in another dynamic performance, setting up each of Colorado's final three goals, including a dazzling speed rush around the net that ended with a centering pass to Valeri Nichushkin. The 22-year-old Makar has put together multi-point performances in three of his last six games, piling up two goals and six assists during that stretch. Makar is averaging a point per game as a sophomore, producing three goals and 19 assists in 22 games.