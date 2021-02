Makar (upper body) will play in Saturday's matchup versus the Golden Knights on outdoor ice in Lake Tahoe, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Makar skated on the top pairing with Devon Toews during warmups, and he'll return to action after two games on the shelf. The 22-year-old started his Norris bid strong, recording 12 points -- six on the power play -- and a plus-9 rating through the first 11 games.