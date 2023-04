Makar (lower body) will be in the lineup against the Kraken for Game 1 on Tuesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Makar will return following a seven-game absence due to his lower-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the blueliner notched five points in his previous five outings, including a pair of power-play helpers. With Makar back in the lineup, he should return to quarterbacking the No. 1 power-play and should offer elite fantasy value.