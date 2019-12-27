Makar will return to the lineup for Friday's matchup with Minnesota.

Makar has missed Colorado's last eight games due to an upper-body issue, but he's been skating with the team since Saturday, so he shouldn't have any limitations against the Wild. The 21-year-old rookie has been one of the best defensemen in the NHL this season, racking up eight goals and 28 points while posting a plus-10 rating in 29 appearances.