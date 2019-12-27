Avalanche's Cale Makar: Ready to rock
Makar will return to the lineup for Friday's matchup with Minnesota.
Makar has missed Colorado's last eight games due to an upper-body issue, but he's been skating with the team since Saturday, so he shouldn't have any limitations against the Wild. The 21-year-old rookie has been one of the best defensemen in the NHL this season, racking up eight goals and 28 points while posting a plus-10 rating in 29 appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.