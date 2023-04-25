Makar was handed a one-game suspension by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday for interference against Seattle's Jared McCann on Monday.

Makar was assessed a two-minute penalty on the play at the 8:24 mark of the first period in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to Seattle. He won't be eligible to play in Game 5 versus the Kraken on Wednesday. Makar has one goal and two assists in four games this postseason. He could be replaced in the lineup by blueliners Kurtis MacDermid or Brad Hunt, while Devon Toews will probably fill in on the top power-play unit.