Makar had a power-play assist, two shots on net, one hit and blocked three shots over 24:59 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Winnipeg.
Makar didn't have to do too much on the power-play goal. He passed to Mikko Rantanen, who worked a pretty give-and-go to set up Valeri Nichushkin's fifth goal of the season. Makar has logged points in three of four contests, including multiple assists twice. He has five helpers to start the season.
