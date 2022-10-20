Makar had a power-play assist, two shots on net, one hit and blocked three shots over 24:59 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Winnipeg.

Makar didn't have to do too much on the power-play goal. He passed to Mikko Rantanen, who worked a pretty give-and-go to set up Valeri Nichushkin's fifth goal of the season. Makar has logged points in three of four contests, including multiple assists twice. He has five helpers to start the season.