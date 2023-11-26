Makar notched an assist and blocked three shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Makar's eight-game point streak ended Friday in Minnesota, but he was able to pick up his league-leading 25th helper in Saturday's outing. He helped out on a Nathan MacKinnon tally in the second period. Makar is up to 30 points -- one of five players in the league at that threshold -- and he's added 48 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating over 20 appearances.