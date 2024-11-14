Makar notched an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Makar set up a game-tying goal by Mikko Rantanen in the second period. The helper was Makar's second point over the last four games -- he's slowed down a little since his 13-game season-opening point streak ended. The star defenseman still has a fantastic 25 points, 47 shots on net, 23 blocked shots, 14 hits and a minus-5 rating through 17 appearances.