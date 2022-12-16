Makar produced an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

Makar earned his 20th assist of the season on an Evan Rodrigues tally in the third period. The Avalanche's significant absences at forward have had a negative impact on Makar's offense -- he has a rather human five assists through eight games in December. The 24-year-old blueliner is up to 26 points, 87 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 34 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 28 outings.