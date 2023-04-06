Makar (lower body) isn't available for Thursday's game against San Jose, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Makar also missed Tuesday's contest because of the injury. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar offered no timetable for his return, and he noted that the 24-year-old's existing lower-body injury is a new issue, separate from the one that caused Makar to miss two games from March 20-22. The star defenseman has 17 goals and 66 points in 60 outings this season.