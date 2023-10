Makar (lower body) is available for Thursday's preseason game versus the Golden Knights.

Makar was expected to get into at least one preseason game, and it appears that will come true Thursday. The 24-year-old defenseman has battled more than his share of injuries over his first four seasons, but he's among the best defensemen in the league when healthy. Fantasy managers can continue to draft Makar with confidence now that he's ready before Opening Night.