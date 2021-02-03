Makar notched an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Wild.

Makar's helper on the opening tally by Logan O'Connor helped the former extend his point streak to five contests. In that span, Makar has a goal and six assists. The 22-year-old blueliner has been excellent this season, with 12 points, a plus-9 rating and 24 shots on goal in 11 appearances overall. Getting point-per-game production from a blueliner is always welcome in fantasy, so Makar should be in virtual lineups whenever the Avalanche are playing.