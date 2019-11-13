Avalanche's Cale Makar: Rookie nets fifth goal
Makar scored a goal on his lone shot and was plus-2 in Monday's 4-0 win over the Jets.
The 21-year-old opened the scoring with a beauty of a goal, working his way into the slot with some nifty stick-handling before beating Connor Hellebuyck with a wrist shot. Makar has racked up five points in his last two games and has hit the scoresheet in eight of his last 10 contests. In 18 games overall, the rookie has five goals and 18 points.
