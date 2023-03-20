Makar suffered an undisclosed injury against Detroit on Saturday and will be unavailable for Monday's matchup with Chicago, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.

Makar has been absolutely tearing it up of late with 16 points in his last nine contests, including seven power-play assists. With Makar on the shelf, Bowen Byram figures to link up with the No. 1 power-play unit while Kurtis MacDermid will suit up for the first time since March 7 versus the Sharks. Given his offensive upside, Makar figures to be a top-end fantasy target regardless of format.