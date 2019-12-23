Makar (upper body) won't be in the lineup against the Golden Knights on Monday but should return following the Christmas break, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.

Makar will miss his eighth consecutive outing due to his upper-body issue. Fortunately for fantasy owners, the blueliner now has a clear recovery timeline as he should be given the all-clear ahead of Friday's matchup with Minnesota. Once ready to play, the 20-year-old should resume logging over 20 minutes per night, including 3:44 with the man advantage.