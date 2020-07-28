Makar took part in practice Monday and declared himself ready for the NHL's resumption of the 2019-20 campaign Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports. "I'm feeling perfect now," said Makar. "I should be back fully going here. Had a really good practice today, just feeling really good now."

Makar sat out three practices while dealing with an undisclosed issue before returning in a non-contact jersey and shedding it for full contact during power-play drills in Saturday's session. Given the most recent information, there's little doubt about his availability as the NHL resumption draws closer.