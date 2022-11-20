Makar scored a power-play goal, sent two shots on net and blocked one shot over 24:43 of ice time in Saturday's 4-0 win over Washington.

Makar's goal late in the first period turned out to be the game winner and provided a spark for the Avalanche, who were badly outshot by the Capitals until that late power play. The defenseman has points in 12 of 16 games and is up to four goals and 15 assists for the season. Nine of his 15 helpers and two of his four goals have come on the power play.