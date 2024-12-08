Makar scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

Makar ended an eight-game goal drought and came through when the Avs needed him the most, as his goal in the early stages of the second period turned out to be the game-winning strike. The star blueliner had been in a bit of a slump according to his elite standards, notching just five points (one goal, four helpers) across his last seven contests. That said, he's still putting up elite numbers with 35 points in 28 appearances.