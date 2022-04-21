Makar scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

Makar got the Avalanche on the board at 17:37 of the first period. The superstar defenseman has continues his excellent season in April, as he's picked up three goals and six helpers in his seven outings. He's racked up 27 tallies, 84 points, 227 shots on net, 102 blocked shots, 87 hits and a plus-48 rating through 73 contests overall.