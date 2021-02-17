Makar (upper body) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Golden Knights, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Despite taking part in warmups, the 22-year-old will sit out for a second straight night. He'll aim to return Saturday versus the Golden Knights.
More News
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Looks ready to go•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Game-time decision Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Possible for Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Out for Sunday's game•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Riding five-game point streak•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Tallies first goal of season•