Makar scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Makar set up Nathan MacKinnon to spark the Avalanche's offense in the third period. In overtime, the two swapped roles, as MacKinnon fed Makar's goal on the rush to complete the comeback. Over his last six outings, Makar has three goals and five helpers. The star defenseman is up to 10 tallies, 27 helpers, 121 shots on net, a plus-4 rating and 26 PIM through 38 contests this season.