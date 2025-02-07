Makar scored a goal on eight shots, dished a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Makar's tally early in the second period tied the game at 1-1. He also helped out on Martin Necas' goal late in that frame. Makar has reached the 20-goal mark for the third time in the last four seasons, and he's also secured his fourth straight 60-point season. He's collected 169 shots on net, 89 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating. Makar would need to pick up the pace a little bit to match his 90-point 2023-24 regular season.