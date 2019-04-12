Makar picked up an assist in the University of Massachusetts's 4-3 overtime victory over the University of Denver in Frozen Four action on Thursday.

Makar and the Minutemen will play for the NCAA Championship against Minnesota-Duluth on Saturday. Before that game takes place, Makar is the overwhelming favorite to be named the winner of the 2019 Hobey Baker Award as collegiate hockey's top player on Friday evening. After Saturday's game is complete, Makar is expected to immediately sign with Colorado and enter the lineup for their first-round playoff series against Calgary. Considering the Avalanche were shutout 4-0 in Game 1 on Thursday, Colorado can certainly use the offensive spark that the 2017 fourth-overall selection will undoubtedly provide. Makar is legitimately one of the best players in the world not currently playing in the NHL.