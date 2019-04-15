Makar will be in the lineup for Monday's Game 3 against the Flames.

This news isn't a huge surprise after Makar was signed out of the University of Massachusetts on Sunday. The Avalanche were dealt an injury blow, however, with Samuel Girard out with an undisclosed injury. In his stead, Makar is expected to enter the lineup on the third defensive pair with Patrik Nemeth, and should see some power-play time on the second unit. The recently-crowned Hobey Baker winner will have huge expectations heading into his professional debut for Game 3.