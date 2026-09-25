Makar (lower body) will make his first and only preseason appearance Friday against Winnipeg, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Makar entered training camp with a lower-body injury but shed his non-contact jersey this week and has been a full participant in practice. The 27-year-old will sit in Saturday's preseason finale against Utah, but that seems to be related more to managing his workload ahead of the regular season rather than due to his lower-body issue. Makar made 75 regular-season appearances with Colorado last year and recorded 20 goals, 59 assists, 118 blocked shots, 35 hits and 24 PIM while averaging 24:51 of ice time. He was rewarded with the largest contract in NHL history in August and should be available for Wednesday's Opening Night matchup against Los Angeles.